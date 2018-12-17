Ryan Reynolds Gave a Fellow Expert Troll the Perfect Present

Ryan Reynolds has kicked the holiday season off by gifting a fellow expert troll with an early Christmas present.

After Twitter user @AGuyInChair, who owns the web domains AvengersEndgame.com and AvengersEndgameMovie.com, changed those URLs to redirect visitors to 20th Century Fox’s website for the Deadpool movies following the release of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Deadpool himself decided to show his gratitude with a gift.

@AGuyInAChair took to Twitter on Friday to share photos of the Aviation Gin case —and accompanying gifts inside — that he received from Reynolds. However, he also noted that he was ready to trade Reynold’s offerings to accomplish his original goal of finagling tickets to the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

“Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!! And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers?” he wrote, adding, “Holy crap! There’s stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They’re from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!!”

But Reynolds clearly wasn’t fazed by @AGuyInAChair’s response. “This isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did,” he replied. “Just that I happen to love you.”

