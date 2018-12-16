'Over My Dead Body.' Rudy Giuliani Says Robert Mueller Will Never Interview President Trump

By JONATHAN LEMIRE / AP
10:39 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s attorney is categorically ruling out the possibility of a presidential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rudy Giuliani told “Fox News Sunday” that an interview would happen “over my dead body.”

The special counsel, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, has continued to ask for an interview with the president.

Last month, the White House sent written answers in response to the special counsel’s questions about possible collusion. The White House has resisted answering any questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Giuliani also disparaged the claims of Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, who said that, as a candidate, Trump directed hush-money payments to women alleging sexual trysts with him to avoid hurting the campaign.

Giuliani called Cohen “a pathological liar.”

