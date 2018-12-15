President Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Arlington National Cemetery for Holiday Commemoration
US President Donald Trump walks past tombstones during an unscheduled visit to Arlington National Cemetery on December 15, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia.
Roberto Schmdit—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:49 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday for a holiday commemoration.

In a steady rain, Trump visited the cemetery during an annual event in which holiday wreaths are laid to honor the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.

The president’s trip to Arlington came about a month after he received criticism for not visiting the national cemetery on Veterans Day.

And that, in turn, came after a visit to World War I cemetery in France was scuttled due to poor weather.

The president on Saturday listened to a tour guide as they walked through the rows of white tombstones.

Trump told reporters that he supported a plan to expand the cemetery so it could continue to hold burials for decades to come.

