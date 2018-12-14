Mueller Filings: FBI Not to Blame For False Statements Made by Michael Flynn
(WASHINGTON) — The special counsel’s office is pushing back at the suggestion that the FBI acted improperly in its interview of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn’s lawyers said in a sentencing memorandum this week that Flynn was not warned during his interview with the FBI that it was a crime to lie to federal agents.

But prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn had lied to the White House about his contacts with the Russian ambassador well before the January 2017 interview and merely repeated the same falsehoods when approached by the FBI.

Flynn is expected to be sentenced next week for lying to the FBI.

