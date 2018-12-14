When Cardi B jumped in a car with James Corden to record her episode of the Late Late Show host’s viral hit segment Carpool Karaoke, Corden was probably thinking most about making sure he had prepped enough to match the Invasion of Privacy rapper line for line on her chart-topping, tongue-twisting songs like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

But Corden was in for a surprise when he decided to put Cardi behind the wheel for a driving lesson, as a preview for Monday’s episode shows. The singer may make spitting rhymes look easy, but she’s somewhat less comfortable when it comes to using a steering wheel.

“I hit something!” she admits after the video shows her backing up into some flags in a parking lot. “You think?” Corden responds drily.

Cardi also shouts out some advice to kids at a playground as they drive by: “Stay in school! Listen to your mom! Or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts!” she recommends. (She is a new mom herself, having given birth to baby Kulture, her daughter with Migos rapper Offset, in July.) Since putting out her debut album in the spring and giving birth in the summer, Cardi has also released a single this fall, “Money,” and made select performance appearances.

