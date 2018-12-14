Now that the holiday season is upon us, while you are shopping for loved ones and trying to get them the perfect gift, it is also possible to treat yourself to something quite lavish: a brownie covered in gold.

Chef Jason Harley of Baby J’s Burgers has created this opulent dessert if you are willing to spend $500, reports Los Angeles KABC channel 7. If the price seems a bit high to you, evidently the reason is because Harley uses a Johnnie Walker Blue Label ganache to glaze the brownie and then places the 24-karat gold leaf on top to cover the whole treat.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

This isn’t Harley’s first time serving the public some golden treats. In 2016, while working at Birdie in downtown Los Angeles where he served out a $100 donut that was covered in 24-karat gold.

Almost seems like a bargain compared to the brownie.

Contact us at editors@time.com.