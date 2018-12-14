5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Avril Lavigne, skater girl icon of the early 2000s, is in the process of a comeback — and she’s discarded her roots in emo rock for a jazzier soul-pop. No longer disaffected and drawling, the Canadian singer wants us to know she can belt it out, too, as on “Tell Me It’s Over.” With big band orchestration and a retro sound down to the Supremes-style girl group backup singers, it’s a twist that might raise eyebrows, but will definitely win over new fans. It’s technically a heartbreak song — “Tell me it’s over / If it’s really over,” she frets about a relationship in limbo — but Lavigne has never sounded stronger, or more confident that nothing about her is over at all.