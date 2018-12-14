STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says a young Italian journalist who was badly wounded in the Strasbourg Christmas market attack has died.

French police say four people have died in the attack Tuesday in the eastern French city and about a dozen others were wounded.

Conte tweeted on Friday that he was expressing “deep sorrow for the death of Antonio Megalizzi, a young man with great passion for journalism, for radio, for investigations and for European institutions.”

Europhonica radio tweeted that “sadly we have to confirm that our colleague Antonio has left us.”

Megalizzi, 29, was hospitalized in very grave condition in the first hours after the attack.

