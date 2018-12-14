Here's What Robert Mueller Has Uncovered So Far, In His Own Words

When Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in 2017, he was given several subjects to investigate: Russian meddling in the election, any coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign and any other crimes arising from the investigation.
So far, he has delivered a lot of detail about the first and the last, but has not said much about any Trump coordination.
To Trump and his supporters, that has provided a vindication of sorts. Trump has repeatedly argued that guilty pleas and successful prosecutions from Mueller’s team actually show that there was “no collusion.” The special counsel’s office has regularly declined to comment on its findings, but some of the details provided so far provide hint that there may be more to the story.
Still, understanding all of the findings in light of the dizzying array of charges and countercharges can be difficult. So we’ve pulled all of the most relevant legal findings together in one place.
Overall, they sketch a suggestive picture. According to the legal documents, Russia began a massive project to sow political discord in the United States, eventually deciding to support Trump and disparage Clinton in the 2016 election. As part of that project, the documents show, Russian nationals made repeated efforts to reach out to members of the Trump campaign which were met with interest, in part because Trump was pursuing a real estate deal in Moscow until the eve of the Republican convention.
On more minor notes, the court filings also show that Trump’s longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, worked with the National Enquirer to keep two sex scandals out of the news; National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had an interesting discussion with the then-Russian ambassador about sanctions related to election meddling; and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort kept in touch with the Trump Administration even as he was being investigated.
The legal filings have also revealed a lot of other damning information, including unlawful personal dealings by Cohen, Flynn and Manafort and times in which various individuals under investigation lied to FBI agents or Congress. We have left these out of the story in order to make it easier to follow and focus on what appear to be the more central questions. At this point, who knows where Mueller is ultimately headed.
We have replaced some legal terms from the filings, such as “defendants,” by people’s actual names in brackets for clarity’s sake. Several of the filings refer to “Individual-1,” who is widely understood to be Trump, so we have replaced it with his name there too.
Russia’s project to sow discord
The Internet Research Agency started in Russia in 2013
The agency used social media to influence U.S. politics
The goal was to make U.S. politics more divisive
Staffers attacked Rubio, Cruz and Clinton, but supported Sanders and Trump
They reached out to Trump campaign officials as ‘Matt Skiber’ and ‘Josh Milton’
George Papadopoulos’ Russian connections
George Papadopoulos was a Trump foreign policy advisor
Papadopoulos met with a professor with Russian connections
The professor introduced Papadopoulos to a supposed Putin niece
Papadopoulos tried to arrange a Trump-Putin meeting
The professor told Papadopoulos the Russians had ‘dirt’ on Clinton
Donald Trump’s Moscow tower development
Michael Cohen became Trump’s lawyer in 2007
The Trump Organization pursued a real estate project in Moscow in 2015 and 2016
A Russian reached out about setting up a meeting with Putin
But Cohen already had a Russian contact
Cohen talked with top Russian officials about the project
The Moscow project continued through June of 2016
Cohen looked into having Trump travel to Russia
Michael Cohen’s work on sex scandals
Cohen began working for the Trump campaign in 2015
He met with the National Enquirer about keeping sex scandals quiet
Cohen kept Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal stories out of the news
He promised to reimburse the Enquirer on the McDougal story
Michael Flynn’s Russian contacts
After the election, President Obama sanctioned Russia over meddling
Flynn talked with the Russian ambassador about sanctions
Paul Manafort’s contacts with the Trump Administration
Manafort kept in touch with the Trump Administration
