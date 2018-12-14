Ariana Grande let everyone know how she really felt about the newly reignited and swiftly escalating beef happening on Twitter between Kanye West and Drake with tweet of her own.

The Sweetener pop princess, who released her newest song “Imagine” early on Friday morning, took to her Twitter last night to respectfully request that the “grown men arguing online rn” press pause on their petty conflict for a few hours so that fans could unabashedly enjoy the new music that she and fellow singer Miley Cyrus were releasing.

Later, Cyrus, who released her latest single, a cover of John Legend’s “Happy X-Mas, War is Over” that she collaborated on with Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon and Mark Ronson, quoted Grande’s tweet and echoed her sentiments.

A beef between two grown men online? In the always relevant words of another Grande song, “thank u, next!”

See Grande and Cyrus’ thoughts about the matter below.

