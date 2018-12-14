Kit Harington is about to have a dragon-filled 2019.

Not only will the 31-year-old actor once again be fraternizing with Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons come April, but he’s also set to voice Eret in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. And thanks to DreamWorks, fans even get to see his (fake) audition tape for the franchise’s highly-anticipated third installment.

In the hilarious video, Harington attempts to work out his role in the movie alongside a mischievous Toothless while also poking fun at his Game of Thrones character. “I’m a little confused about my part really. I mean first I’m dead, then I’m not,” he says, hinting at Jon Snow’s backstory. “No one knows who my mother is.”

He even goes so far as to try to recreate the iconic Game of Thrones season 7 moment when Jon first comes face to face with Drogon.

The final chapter in the HTTYD trilogy hits theaters February 22.

Watch the full clip below.

