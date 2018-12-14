Bill to Name Post Office After Slain Army Officer Whose Father Criticized Trump Heads to President's Desk
The gravesite of Muslim-American, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan is shown at Arlington National Cemetary August 1, 2016 in in Arlington, Virginia. Khan was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
By The Daily Progress / AP
9:47 AM EST

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — A bill to name a Virginia post office for a U.S. Army captain whose Muslim father spoke out against candidate Donald Trump is now heading to the president’s desk.

The bill renaming a Charlottesville post office after University of Virginia alumnus Humayun Khan passed the Senate by unanimous consent, and now only needs Trump’s signature to take effect.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that Rep. Tom Garrett, a Republican, proposed the bill more than a year ago and plans an official naming ceremony before he leaves office next month.

Khan was 27 when he died in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Trump was roundly criticized for his response to a Democratic National Convention speech by the soldier’s father, Khizr Khan.

