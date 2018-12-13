Authorities Search for Suspect Who Called in Bomb Threat to Columbine High School
Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Tim Williams, left, a school resource officer, and Jake McKeon, right, walk out of the front door of Columbine High School on December 13, 2018 following reports of a bomb scare.
Helen H. Richardson—Denver Post via Getty Images
By Associated Press
December 13, 2018

(LITTLETON, Colo.) — Authorities are looking for the person responsible for making a bomb threat made against Columbine High School, leading to security precautions there and at nearly two dozen nearby schools in suburban Denver.

A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mike Taplin, said that a person called Thursday morning, claiming to have placed explosive devices in the school and to be hiding outside with a gun. Taplin says no threat was found at the school, where 12 students and a teacher were killed by two students in 1999.

He said he didn’t know if the threat was connected to email threats made against hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings across the country that are believed to be part of a hoax.

Police elsewhere in Colorado said they responded to similar email threats.

