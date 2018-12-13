A video of Oprah tasting a chicken dish on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2006 recently went viral, thanks to a hilarious tweet by writer Spencer Althouse. In the clip, Oprah tastes a chicken recipe that won $1 million, but soon realizes that the chicken lacks any seasoning — not even salt and pepper.
As might be expected, the Internet wholeheartedly enjoyed this vintage Oprah footage — so much so that Oprah herself took to Instagram to set the record straight on her reaction to the unseasoned chicken. In a post to the Oprah Magazine account, she revealed that her reaction was simply honesty and surprise.
“The truth for me was that I am used to having salt and pepper on my chicken,” she said. “That’s just the truth. That’s what I was thinking: that this chicken needs some salt and pepper.”
The moral of this story? Live your truth and always, always season your chicken.
See both posts below.