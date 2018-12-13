Senate Votes to Recommend US Stop Supporting Saudi-Led Yemen War in Wake of Khashoggi Slaying

(WASHINGTON) — Senators have voted to recommend that the U.S. stop supporting the Saudi-led war in Yemen, directly challenging both Saudi Arabia and President Donald Trump in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying.

The bipartisan vote Thursday comes two months after the Saudi journalist’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and after Trump has equivocated over who is to blame. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known of the plot, but Trump has repeatedly praised the kingdom.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Frustration with the crown prince and the White House prompted several Republicans to support the Yemen resolution, a rebuke to the longtime ally. Others already had concerns about the brutality of the Yemen war.

It’s unlikely the House will consider the resolution.

Contact us at editors@time.com.