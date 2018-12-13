Dog-friendly movie theaters have been a buzzy destination for pooches and their humans in recent years (even Jeff Goldblum is a fan of them), but thanks to a new movie theater in Plano, Texas, dogs can now enjoy treats just for them while their owners watch a film.

At K9 Cinemas, humans can indulge in drinks, candy and popcorn while their dogs relish doggie treats at $2 a pop. According to Guide Live, the idea came from K9 Cinemas founder Eric Lankford, who had his Australian Eskimo puppy, named Bear, bear in mind. The theater, which opened this month and is currently only screening movies on the weekends, can hold 25 guests who are welcome to bring up to 2 dogs each.

As might be expected, there are a few rules for dogs and their owners; owners will be responsible for cleaning up after their pets and verifying that the pets are up to date on their shots.

Tickets are $5 for dogs, $9 for kids and $12.50 for adults, which is a pretty sweet deal for both humans and canines.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.