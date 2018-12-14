Amy Adams has collected accolades from the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, the Independent Spirit Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and more. Now she has one more title to add to her growing collection—the first woman to reject a hug from Brad Pitt for a totally legitimate reason.

The actress regaled Jimmy Kimmel with the thrilling tale of rejection on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While Adams was ostensibly on the show to discuss her role in the new film Vice, where she plays former Second Lady Lynne Cheney in her new movie Vice opposite a transformed Christian Bale as Dick Cheney (“He’s more Dick Cheney than Dick Cheney!” Adams said), it was her story about giving Brad Pitt a hard pass that stole the show.

Pitt’s production company Plan B was a producer on Vice, along with Adam McKay, the film’s writer and director, and his Gary Sanchez Productions partners Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick. Kimmel wanted to know if he did any actual producing on the film and Adams assured him that Pitt did. “He came to the set one day,” she explained, noting that before she knew the actor turned producer was set, all the women had put on lip gloss and were “skipping”. All the women, save for Adams, of course. Pitt’s visit coincided with a day that she was playing an older Lynne Cheney, complete with “70-year old Lynne makeup” and a suit that made her look “quite a bit heavier.” To top it all off, Adams had just been diagnosed with pink eye. That’s when she found out Pitt was on set.

“I have seen him before, but every time you’re thinking it’s going to be like A River Runs Through It,” she told Kimmel. “You imagine yourself looking really pretty in, like, a white nightgown. But that wasn’t the case. I was in my fat suit with pink eye.”

When he came to say hello to the star, he went in for a hug—but due to the pink eye diagnosis Adams couldn’t let that happen and stopped Pitt from giving her an embrace. As she told Kimmel, “And that’s when I became the first woman in history to reject a hug from Brad Pitt.”

