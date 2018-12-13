First Lady Melania Trump criticized “opportunists,” including journalists, book authors and comedians, whom she accused of “using my name or my family name to advance themselves” in a new interview.

Speaking with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, where the First Lady flew on Wednesday to greet military members, Trump derided the media, saying journalists “like to focus on the gossip.”

“The problem is they’re writing history and it’s not correct,” she said.

Her words are similar to President Donald Trump’s attitude toward the media. Trump has repeatedly attacked the press as “fake news” and referred to them as the “enemy of the people.”

The First Lady also said she sometimes disagrees with her husband’s tone, and will give him her take on the news, along with advice.

“I follow what’s going on,” she said. “I give my husband advice and my honest opinion. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t.”

