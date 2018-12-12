Donald Trump Jr. Says His Dad Is a 'Re-Gifter'
Donald Trump, Jr. greets his father, then-Presidential nominee Donald Trump, during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri.
Pool—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:26 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son says his father is a “regifter” who “may or may not” have once given him the same gift he presented to his dad the year before.

Donald Trump Jr. says in an interview with the entertainment program “Extra” that because he is his father’s namesake, he “got regifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times.”

And he says that one Christmas he called his dad out on the regifting, explaining that he was the one who’d had the item monogrammed.

Trump Jr. also says he’ll be spending the holidays with his family and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at his dad’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

He also jokes that “it would be a wonderful thing” if he could tweet his father’s holiday dinner commentary

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE