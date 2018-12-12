From Person of the Year to Big Tech: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

By TIME Staff
2:03 PM EST

Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 32: TIME shares the story behind its choice of Person of the Year, Fortune examines what Google’s testimony reveals about Congress and Big Tech’s ongoing face-off, Sports Illustrated looks at the 2018 NBA draft class leaving their mark on the season, and MONEY has your guide to a financial overhaul.

