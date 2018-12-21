Here Are Rotten Tomatoes' Best Reviewed Movies of 2018

From superhero epic Black Panther to terrifying thriller A Quiet Place to top-grossing rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 has been an extraordinary year for movies. In fact, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has classified 191 movies released this year as “certified fresh,” a distinction given only to the best-reviewed movies on the website.

Movies are certified fresh if their rating on Rotten Tomatoes is at 75% or higher after they have received a set number of reviews (80 for wide releases and 40 for limited releases), including five from top critics.

Among the movies that scored a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes in 2018 were the Netflix stand-up special Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, skateboard documentary Minding the Gap and animated crowd-pleaser Paddington 2, earning them top spots on the list of the best-reviewed movies of the year.

See the full list of Rotten Tomatoes’ certified-fresh movies below.

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette: 100%

Leave No Trace: 100%

Minding the Gap: 100%

Night Comes On: 100%

Oh Lucy!: 100%

Paddington 2: 100%

Pick of the Litter: 100%

Shirkers: 100%

Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993): 100%

Eighth Grade: 99%

McQueen: 99%

Shoplifters (Manbiki kazoku): 99%

Tea With the Dames (Nothing Like a Dame): 99%

The Guilty Den (Den skyldige): 99%

The Tale: 99%

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?: 99%

Can You Ever Forgive Me?: 98%

Free Solo: 98%

In Between: 98%

Science Fair: 98%

The Cakemaker: 98%

They Shall Not Grow Old: 98%

Black Panther: 97%

Border (Gräns): 97%

I Am Not a Witch: 97%

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: 97%

Roma: 97%

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 97%

The Rider: 97%

Bisbee ’17: 96%

Blaze: 96%

Filmworker: 96%

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind: 96%

The Death of Stalin: 96%

The Hate U Give: 96%

Three Identical Strangers: 96%

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: 96%

Zama: 96%

A Quiet Place: 95%

BlacKkKlansman: 95%

Call Me By Your Name: 95%

Dark Money: 95%

Foxtrot: 95%

Sweet Country: 95%

The Endless: 95%

Western: 95%

24 Frames: 94%

A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantastica): 94%

Bumblebee: 94%

Burning (Beoning): 94%

Custody (Jusqu’à la garde): 94%

Incredibles 2: 94%

Loveless (Nelyubov): 94%

Private Life: 94%

RBG: 94%

The Favourite: 94%

The Guardians (Les Gardiennes): 94%

Wildlife: 94%

Beast: 93%

Blindspotting: 93%

CAM: 93%

First Reformed: 93%

Journey’s End: 93%

Sicilian Ghost Story: 93%

Support the Girls: 93%

A Prayer Before Dawn: 92%

Crazy Rich Asians: 92%

If Beale Street Could Talk: 92%

Kusama: Infinity: 92%

Love, Simon: 92%

Mandy: 92%

Revenge: 92%

Searching: 92%

Sorry to Bother You: 92%

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: 92%

The Old Man & the Gun: 92%

Claire’s Camera (La Caméra de Claire): 91%

Cold War (Zimna wojna): 91%

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes: 91%

Hearts Beat Loud: 91%

Lean on Pete: 91%

Mirai: 91%

Nico, 1988: 91%

Phantom Thread: 91%

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies: 91%

We the Animals: 91%

Widows: 91%

A Star Is Born: 90%

Hal: 90%

Maria By Callas: 90%

On Body and Soul (A Teströl És Lélekröl): 90%

Set It Up: 90%

A Private War: 89%

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat: 89%

Happy as Lazzaro (Lazzaro felice): 89%

Hereditary: 89%

I, Tonya: 89%

Isle of Dogs: 89%

Museum (Museo): 89%

Skate Kitchen: 89%

Studio 54: 89%

The Kindergarten Teacher: 89%

You Were Never Really Here: 89%

A Ciambra: 88%

American Animals: 88%

Annihilation: 88%

Ant-Man and the Wasp: 88%

Bodied: 88%

First Man: 88%

Love, Gilda: 88%

MATANG/MAYA/M.I.A.: 88%

Ralph Breaks the Internet: 88%

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood: 88%

The Insult (L’insulte): 88%

The Post: 88%

What They Had: 88%

Whitney: 88%

All About Nina: 87%

Colette: 87%

Grace Jones: Floodlight and Bami: 87%

Madeline’s Madeline: 87%

Mary and the Witch’s Flower: 87%

Thoroughbreds: 87%

Cargo: 86%

Let the Sunshine In (Un beau soleil intérieur): 86%

Monrovia, Indiana: 86%

Mountain: 86%

The Captain (Der Hauptmann): 86%

The Miseducation of Cameron Post: 86%

Tully: 86%

Upgrade: 86%

A Simple Favor: 85%

Nancy: 85%

The Gospel According to André: 85%

The Sisters Brothers: 85%

Avengers: Infinity War: 84%

Borg Vs. McEnroe: 84%

Game Night: 84%

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word: 84%

The Final Year: 84%

The Third Murder (Sandmen no satsujin): 84%

The Wife: 84%

Under the Tree (Undir trénu): 84%

At Eternity’s Gate: 83%

Blockers: 83%

Creed II: 83%

Deadpool 2: 83%

Disobedience: 83%

Lover for a Day (L’amant d’un jour): 83%

Mohawk: 83%

Molly’s Game: 83%

Monsters and Men: 83%

Puzzle: 83%

Ben Is Back: 82%

Chappaquiddick: 82%

Early Man: 82%

Green Book: 82%

Instant Family: 82%

Juliet, Naked: 82%

Overlord: 82%

The Other Side of the Wind: 82%

Where Is Kyra?: 82%

Anna and the Apocalypse: 81%

Beirut: 81%

Dumplin’: 81%

Fahrenheit 11/9: 81%

Ghost Stories: 81%

Have a Nice Day (Hao Ji Le): 81%

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: 81%

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society: 81%

What Keeps You Alive: 81%

Boy Erased: 80%

The Party: 80%

Unsane: 80%

22 July: 79%

Alpha: 79%

Apostle: 79%

Breath: 79%

Halloween: 79%

Dark River: 78%

Let the Corpses Tan (Laissez bronzer les cadavres): 78%

Mary Poppins Returns: 78%

The Escape: 78%

The King: 78%

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot: 77%

Before We Vanish (Sanpo sure shinryakusha): 76%

Mid90s: 76%

Smallfoot: 76%

Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist: 76%

Never Goin’ Back: 75%

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.