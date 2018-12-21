Here Are Rotten Tomatoes' Best Reviewed Movies of 2018

From superhero epic Black Panther to terrifying thriller A Quiet Place to top-grossing rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 has been an extraordinary year for movies. In fact, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has classified 191 movies released this year as “certified fresh,” a distinction given only to the best-reviewed movies on the website.
Movies are certified fresh if their rating on Rotten Tomatoes is at 75% or higher after they have received a set number of reviews (80 for wide releases and 40 for limited releases), including five from top critics.
Among the movies that scored a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes in 2018 were the Netflix stand-up special Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, skateboard documentary Minding the Gap and animated crowd-pleaser Paddington 2, earning them top spots on the list of the best-reviewed movies of the year.
See the full list of Rotten Tomatoes’ certified-fresh movies below.
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette: 100%
Leave No Trace: 100%
Minding the Gap: 100%
Night Comes On: 100%
Oh Lucy!: 100%
Paddington 2: 100%
Pick of the Litter: 100%
Shirkers: 100%
Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993): 100%
Eighth Grade: 99%
McQueen: 99%
Shoplifters (Manbiki kazoku): 99%
Tea With the Dames (Nothing Like a Dame): 99%
The Guilty Den (Den skyldige): 99%
The Tale: 99%
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?: 99%
Can You Ever Forgive Me?: 98%
Free Solo: 98%
In Between: 98%
Science Fair: 98%
The Cakemaker: 98%
They Shall Not Grow Old: 98%
Black Panther: 97%
Border (Gräns): 97%
I Am Not a Witch: 97%
Mission: Impossible – Fallout: 97%
Roma: 97%
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 97%
The Rider: 97%
Bisbee ’17: 96%
Blaze: 96%
Filmworker: 96%
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind: 96%
The Death of Stalin: 96%
The Hate U Give: 96%
Three Identical Strangers: 96%
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: 96%
Zama: 96%
A Quiet Place: 95%
BlacKkKlansman: 95%
Call Me By Your Name: 95%
Dark Money: 95%
Foxtrot: 95%
Sweet Country: 95%
The Endless: 95%
Western: 95%
24 Frames: 94%
A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantastica): 94%
Bumblebee: 94%
Burning (Beoning): 94%
Custody (Jusqu’à la garde): 94%
Incredibles 2: 94%
Loveless (Nelyubov): 94%
Private Life: 94%
RBG: 94%
The Favourite: 94%
The Guardians (Les Gardiennes): 94%
Wildlife: 94%
Beast: 93%
Blindspotting: 93%
CAM: 93%
First Reformed: 93%
Journey’s End: 93%
Sicilian Ghost Story: 93%
Support the Girls: 93%
A Prayer Before Dawn: 92%
Crazy Rich Asians: 92%
If Beale Street Could Talk: 92%
Kusama: Infinity: 92%
Love, Simon: 92%
Mandy: 92%
Revenge: 92%
Searching: 92%
Sorry to Bother You: 92%
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: 92%
The Old Man & the Gun: 92%
Claire’s Camera (La Caméra de Claire): 91%
Cold War (Zimna wojna): 91%
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes: 91%
Hearts Beat Loud: 91%
Lean on Pete: 91%
Mirai: 91%
Nico, 1988: 91%
Phantom Thread: 91%
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies: 91%
We the Animals: 91%
Widows: 91%
A Star Is Born: 90%
Hal: 90%
Maria By Callas: 90%
On Body and Soul (A Teströl És Lélekröl): 90%
Set It Up: 90%
A Private War: 89%
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat: 89%
Happy as Lazzaro (Lazzaro felice): 89%
Hereditary: 89%
I, Tonya: 89%
Isle of Dogs: 89%
Museum (Museo): 89%
Skate Kitchen: 89%
Studio 54: 89%
The Kindergarten Teacher: 89%
You Were Never Really Here: 89%
A Ciambra: 88%
American Animals: 88%
Annihilation: 88%
Ant-Man and the Wasp: 88%
Bodied: 88%
First Man: 88%
Love, Gilda: 88%
MATANG/MAYA/M.I.A.: 88%
Ralph Breaks the Internet: 88%
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood: 88%
The Insult (L’insulte): 88%
The Post: 88%
What They Had: 88%
Whitney: 88%
All About Nina: 87%
Colette: 87%
Grace Jones: Floodlight and Bami: 87%
Madeline’s Madeline: 87%
Mary and the Witch’s Flower: 87%
Thoroughbreds: 87%
Cargo: 86%
Let the Sunshine In (Un beau soleil intérieur): 86%
Monrovia, Indiana: 86%
Mountain: 86%
The Captain (Der Hauptmann): 86%
The Miseducation of Cameron Post: 86%
Tully: 86%
Upgrade: 86%
A Simple Favor: 85%
Nancy: 85%
The Gospel According to André: 85%
The Sisters Brothers: 85%
Avengers: Infinity War: 84%
Borg Vs. McEnroe: 84%
Game Night: 84%
Pope Francis – A Man of His Word: 84%
The Final Year: 84%
The Third Murder (Sandmen no satsujin): 84%
The Wife: 84%
Under the Tree (Undir trénu): 84%
At Eternity’s Gate: 83%
Blockers: 83%
Creed II: 83%
Deadpool 2: 83%
Disobedience: 83%
Lover for a Day (L’amant d’un jour): 83%
Mohawk: 83%
Molly’s Game: 83%
Monsters and Men: 83%
Puzzle: 83%
Ben Is Back: 82%
Chappaquiddick: 82%
Early Man: 82%
Green Book: 82%
Instant Family: 82%
Juliet, Naked: 82%
Overlord: 82%
The Other Side of the Wind: 82%
Where Is Kyra?: 82%
Anna and the Apocalypse: 81%
Beirut: 81%
Dumplin’: 81%
Fahrenheit 11/9: 81%
Ghost Stories: 81%
Have a Nice Day (Hao Ji Le): 81%
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: 81%
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society: 81%
What Keeps You Alive: 81%
Boy Erased: 80%
The Party: 80%
Unsane: 80%
22 July: 79%
Alpha: 79%
Apostle: 79%
Breath: 79%
Halloween: 79%
Dark River: 78%
Let the Corpses Tan (Laissez bronzer les cadavres): 78%
Mary Poppins Returns: 78%
The Escape: 78%
The King: 78%
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot: 77%
Before We Vanish (Sanpo sure shinryakusha): 76%
Mid90s: 76%
Smallfoot: 76%
Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist: 76%
Never Goin’ Back: 75%