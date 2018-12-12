It’s no secret that the Gilmore Girls have an unabashed love affair with food. From their daily meals at Luke’s Diner to their late night junk food binges, Lorelai and Rory always brought their appetites.

Now, fans of the show can do the same when they visit Lorelai Gilmore’s House in Stars Hollow during a Warner Brothers Studio tour.

Just in time for the holidays, visitors can go to Lorelai’s house, where there will be recreated scenes with original costumes and props. They’ll also be able to visit the famed Stars Hollow gazebo and indulge in a lunch menu so elaborate even Sookie would blush (some of the options include oven roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, lemon garlic roasted chicken, garlic buttered corn, and of course, burgers and fries because this is a Gilmore Girls celebration).

For those who want to take a trip to Stars Hollow by way of Burbank, CA, tickets for the Holiday Lunch at Lorelai are available for December 22 – January 6 on the Warner Brothers site.

