Watch out, Willy Wonka: this German town is giving the famous fictional candyman a run for his money with a factory spill that transformed a road into a river of molten chocolate, no Oompa Loompas necessary.

According to local news reports, a storage tank in the town of Westoennen’s DreiMeister chocolate factory experienced a “small technical defect.” The result: over a ton of liquid chocolate poured out of storage and onto the pavement, turning a regular old street into a bona fide bonanza of chocolatey bliss. Well, theoretical bliss, in any case. It was less fun for those that had to deal with the situation: it took a team of 25 firefighters to clear up the road for normal travel, the AP reports, as the chocolate rapidly hardened into a dessert highway, thanks to chilly temperatures.

As for the factory? They’re set to resume operations midweek, hoping to keep on track with Christmas season demand. So while it could have been a “catastrophe,” as the company boss noted, it seems the cocoa mishap won’t be creating too much mayhem.

“Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent,” the fire department reportedly said. ‘Tis the season for miracles indeed.

