Mike Pence Gets Spoofed by Late Night for His Oval Office Meeting Silence

Vice President Mike Pence has become a meme again, this time after meeting with President Donald Trump and Pence and Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office to discuss Trump’s promise of a wall along the southern border of the U.S. on Tuesday.

In the presence of reporters at the televised meeting, the President and the Democratic leaders were at time combative as they argued their viewpoints. As for Vice President Mike Pence’s part, through most of the meeting, he did not take part in some of the spirited discussion as it went on.

This was not lost on late night hosts who couldn’t resist the chance to zoom all the way in on Pence on Tuesday night.

“The best part of the meeting was Mike Pence — just sitting there quietly — patiently waiting to be President, not saying a word,” Jimmy Kimmel cracked on Live! before debuting a doctored clip that reimagined the meeting as “The Real White House Wives of D.C.”

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert imagined Pence’s inner monologue during the meeting with a sketch that kicked off Tuesday’s episode. “I wonder if I sit real still if people will even notice I’m here. I’m a manila envelope taped to a beige wall, no one can see me,” Stephen Colbert cracked.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Meyers had one question. “Also, is Mike Pence doing? I guess when Schumer said ‘shutdown,’ Mike Pence took it literally.”

But before late night riffed on the footage, people on Twitter had already had a field day zeroing in on Pence’s demeanor during that day, with users comparing his seemingly motionless position to Weekend at Bernie’s and Elf on the Shelf and all sorts of other imaginary scenarios.

And some online felt bonded to him.

