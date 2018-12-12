Egypt Releases Prominent Activist Blogger Wael Abbas After 7 Months Detention
Egyptian photojournalists raise their cameras during a World Press Freedom Day demonstration in Cairo on May 3, 2016.
Khaled Desouki—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:52 AM EST

(CAIRO) — Egyptian authorities have released a prominent activist and blogger who had criticized the government after more than seven months of detention.

Lawyer Gamal Eid says his client, Wael Abbas, was freed late Tuesday, more than a week after a court ordered his conditional release. Eid says Abbas must report to a nearby police station every two days.

Abbas, 44, faces charges of disseminating false news and joining an outlawed group. Police arrested him in May after raiding his house in a Cairo suburb.

Abbas has campaigned against torture in Egypt for well over a decade, before and after the 2011 uprising.

Egypt has arrested a number of activists since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi won re-election in March, part of a wider crackdown on dissent.

