2 Dead, 10 Injured in Shooting Near Christmas Market in Strasbourg, France: Reports

At least two people were killed in a shooting near a popular Christmas market in eastern France, according to multiple reports.

According to the BBC, police in Strasbourg confirmed that two people died and 10 were injured as shots rang out in Place Kleber, one of the city’s central squares. French prosecutors said that the shooting is being investigated as a terrorist attack, according to the Associated Press.

A French security official said the shooter remains at large, the AP and other outlets reported. The gunman, who has been identified, has a criminal record and had been flagged as a potential extremist, the AP said.

French police wrote on Twitter that a “serious incident” was taking place in Strasbourg, and asked the public to remain inside.

A local news reporter, Bruno Poussard, wrote on Twitter that he had heard “bursts” of gunshots at around 7:55 p.m.

The AP reported that French President Emmanuel Macron adjourned a meeting at the presidential palace to allow him to monitor the situation.

