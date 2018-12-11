Watch the Air and Space Museum's Apollo 8 Anniversary Celebration Live

The National Air and Space Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 8 lunar mission with an event Tuesday, Dec. 11 at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Apollo 8 Command Module Pilot Capt. James Lovell will speak at the event, along with Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, and more.

The Apollo 8 mission, which launched on Dec. 21, 1968, was NASA’s first manned flight to lunar orbit. The astronauts aboard the flight — Lovell as well as Commander Frank Borman and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders — became the first humans to see the moon’s far side in person. The mission also resulted in the iconic “Earthrise” photo, which became a symbol for the emerging ecological movement back on Earth.

A TIME interview with the three crewmen will be broadcast during the service; it will also run on TIME.com.

For those who can’t attend the Apollo 8 celebration in person, a livestream will be available to watch above. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

