This year’s show for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019” will feature Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Halsey, as part of a star-studded lineup for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration and New Year’s Eve ball drop live stream that will kick off 2019 from Time Square in New York City.

In addition to Mendes, Cabello and Halsey, artists Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Ciara, and Weezer were announced as performers.

Ciara will also serve as the host for the night for the show’s West Coast component, while Seacrest will host the event in New York City. Jenny McCarthy will act as the Times Square correspondent and actress Lucy Hale will report from New Orleans.

Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Skylar Grey, Ella Mai, Foster the People, Macklemore, Post Malone, and Charlie Puth.

The celebration will be aired live on December 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop live here, even if you don’t have cable (or even a TV).

The live stream footage of the Times Square ball drop is courtesy the Times Square Alliance/Countdown Entertainment.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.