Police who responded to a noise complaint at an apartment where the tenants were simply playing video games decided to join in on the fun.

According to Jovante M. Williams, after one of his friend’s neighbors began repeatedly calling in noise complaints when he would invite people over to his apartment, a few cops wanted in on the video game action.

“At my friends’ apartment, there’s been a couple of noise complaints going on, from the same people. Lately, we’ve been playing our games on mute; we don’t want to bother anyone,” Williams told Yahoo. “We’re not trouble. We’re adults. Sometimes, we drink beer.”

Williams took to social media on Sunday to share a video of him and his friends battling the police officers in a game of Super Smash Bros. “SO NEIGHBORS CALLED THE COPS ON US AND NOW WE FIGHTING THEM… … IN SMASH BROS,” he captioned the post.

Williams went on to say that he felt uplifted by the group’s interaction with the officers.

“We got a lot of cops. We’re telling them this is the same noise level we’ve been having. They confirmed, a few times, that we weren’t even loud,” he said. “You see so many videos of terrible results…I’m not trying to end up in jail or hurt, or have my friends harmed, or to start a commotion. But you know what? I heard the police asking, ‘What[‘s] Smash Brothers?’ Instead of something negative…it was something wholesome.”

