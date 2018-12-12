Brokeback Mountain, Cinderella and Jurassic Park are no longer just defining movies of their respective generations: they’re officially preserved as American history. These latest additions to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress join previous entries including Pulp Fiction and The Wizard of Oz.

The registry’s wide range of annual film additions spans genres, from animated movies to romances, dramas to horror films. Though the NFR’s curated list of movies is not an archive, it serves as a database for the most influential movies in American history. Movies must be at least ten years old to be considered for inclusion and are ultimately chosen by the Librarian of Congress. Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, has served in the role since 2016.

“American cinema belongs to all of us,” Hayden told TIME in an email. “In the tens of thousands of films made over the past 130 years, we see ourselves, our diversity, creativity, habits and culture, where we have succeeded or failed, our best and worst. That is a heritage worth saving. These 25 films—the 30th group to be added to the National Film Registry—provide a snapshot of what motion pictures we have enjoyed and learned from over these thirteen decades.”

The most recent release on the registry is Brokeback Mountain, the Oscar-winning 2005 love story about two cowboys in the American West, played by Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger. The movie has been acclaimed for its tender depiction of a love story against the backdrop of a coldly homophobic society.

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee, who won an Academy Award for Best Director for the film, didn’t mean for it to serve as social commentary. “To my great surprise, the film ended up striking a deep chord with audiences,” Lee said in a Library of Congress release. “The movie became a part of the culture, a reflection of the darkness and light—of violent prejudice and enduring love—in the rocky landscape of the American heart.”

Some of this year’s additions made waves in other ways. Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 sci-fi dinosaur blockbuster, was a major feat in visual effects. The movie spurred a franchise (the most recent installment of which was released earlier this year), comic books, video games and theme park rides in addition to a spot in the collective American consciousness. Jurassic Park was for several years the highest-grossing movie of all time—until it was overtaken in 1997 by Titanic, which was inducted to the film registry last year.

Other movies joining the registry include Cinderella, Smoke Signals and the horror classic The Shining, the last of these included for its “stunning visuals” and “iconic performances.” The 1980 film, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, is Stanley Kubrick’s fourth movie to join the registry (Dr. Strangelove, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Paths of Glory are previous inductees).

Here are all the movies in the 2018 class of additions to the National Film Registry:

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

Broadcast News (1987)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Cinderella (1950)

Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency (1908 film footage discovered in 1982 and archived by the Smithsonian Institution)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

The Girl Without a Soul (1917)

Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984)

Hearts and Minds (1974)

Hud (1963)

The Informer (1935)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lady From Shanghai (1947)

Leave Her to Heaven (1945)

Monterey Pop (1968)

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Navigator (1924)

On the Town (1949)

One-Eyed Jacks (1961)

Pickup on South Street (1953)

Rebecca (1940)

The Shining (1980)

Smoke Signals (1998)

Something Good – Negro Kiss (1898)

