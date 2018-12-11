In the wake of a report that millennials are killing canned tuna, Jimmy Kimmel decided to find out if the generation even knows how to open cans.

Ahead of Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host sent his team out to Hollywood Boulevard to challenge people aged 22 to 37 (if they were all actually millennials, that is) to open a can of tuna fish.

“Sales of canned tuna fish have plummeted. Canned tuna consumption is down more than 40 percent over the past three decades and the tuna companies believe the reason is because millennials don’t want to go to the trouble of opening a can,” Kimmel explained. “I find that reason a little hard to believe so we decided to put the theory to the test. We went out on the street and we asked young people walking by to try to open a can of tuna.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t seem like many of the segment’s participants were up to the task.

Watch the full clip below.

