The company that produces Jimmy Dean meat products is recalling tens of thousands of sausage links because they may contain metal fragments.

CTI Foods LLC issued a recall for 29,028 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen pork and poultry sausage links after five customers reported finding metal pieces in the food to a Tennessee establishment where the meat product had been shipped. The Food Safety and and Inspection Service said it received a notification about the complaints on Dec. 10.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The sausage products subject to recall were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The specific products affected are 23.4-ounce pouches of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey with a use-by date of Jan. 31, 2019.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported as yet due to people eating the metal-contaminated sausage links. The USDA urges anyone who has purchased the sausage products to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.