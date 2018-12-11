Iran Has Sentenced 2 Human Rights Lawyers to 6 Years in Prison, Report Says
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran stage a demonstration near the Iranian Embassy in Paris on Jan. 6, 2018 to support calls for regime change, social justice, freedom and democracy in Iran.
Siavosh Hosseini—NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:41 AM EST

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Iranian media are reporting that two human rights lawyers have been sentenced to six years in prison.

The Arman daily reported Tuesday that Ghasem Sholeh-Saadi and Arash Keikhosravi were sentenced to five years in prison for taking part in an “illegal gathering” and one year for “propaganda” against the ruling system. It says they can appeal the verdict.

The two were arrested in August when they took part in a protest outside parliament calling for free elections. They were released on bail last week.

Sholeh-Saadi, 64, a longtime critic of the political establishment, was barred from running for president in 2017.

Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections, but a council of religious clerics vets candidates, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final word on all major policies.

