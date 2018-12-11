Columbia University Denounced a Student's 'Racially Charged' Rant
Columbia University's library is seen in New York, New York.
Education Images/UIG/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:34 AM EST

(NEW YORK CITY) — Columbia University has denounced a “racially charged incident” after a video went viral showing a white student shouting at a group of minority students that, “White people are the best thing to ever happen to the world.”

University officials released a statement Sunday, calling the footage “alarming” and said it featured “painful language” being used against minority students. The school says it is investigating the incident, which took place on campus early Sunday morning.

The Columbia Daily Spectator student newspaper identified the student as sophomore Julian von Abele.

In the video, the student repeatedly claims that Europeans “invented the modern world.” He then screams, “We’re white men! We did everything!”

It’s unclear what prompted the exchange. Von Abele did not immediately respond to news outlets’ requests for comment.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE