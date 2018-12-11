Google CEO Denies the Company Is Politically Biased in Planned Testimony to Congress

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai backed privacy legislation and denied the company is politically biased, according to a transcript of testimony he plans to deliver to Congress later this week.

“I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way,” Pichai said, according to the transcript released on Monday. “To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests.”

He also described user privacy as “an essential part of our mission,” while stressing Google’s U.S. roots.

“As an American company, we cherish the values and freedoms that have allowed us to grow and serve so many users,” Pichai said. “I am proud to say we do work, and we will continue to work, with the government to keep our country safe and secure.”

Pichai is set to testify on Tuesday before a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the company’s data collection, search business and a range of other issues.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google proposed a framework for federal privacy legislation earlier this year.

The remarks did not directly address Google’s retreat from a U.S. Department of Defense contract or its proposed plans to bring a search engine back to China, two subjects that will likely come up during Tuesday’s hearing.

