If you’re looking to give your office the fashion-forward treatment, look no further than the (unofficial) Balenciaga logo-covered furniture that debuted at Design Miami during this year’s Art Basel.
The buzzy fashion label’s near-ubiquitous label appeared on a lace-covered swivel chair, a wooden air conditioner, and an armoire disguised as a behemoth copy machine. Although the subversive pieces tout the high fashion logo of one of the most sough-after French fashion houses, this furniture set is actually the brainchild Crosby Studios founder Harry Nuriev.
In an interview with Garage, Nuriev explained his inspiration: “I used to work in government, in parks and recreation, as an architect. And I had this super miserable office life,” he said. “And I hated it, so I was always dreaming to create something beautiful out of the printer or chair.”
Given Balenciaga’s penchant for elevating seemingly commonplace items like the Ikea ‘Frakta’ shopping tote or the humble T-shirt, this office design is a more than fitting homage.
See Nuriev’s designs below.