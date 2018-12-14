The Best Gadgets of 2018

From high-tech tablets to powerful new cameras, it’s never been a better time to be a gadget fan. Here are some of our favorite gizmos of the year, including a gaming controller for disabled players and a hair styler that promises to do less damage to your do.

1. Xbox Adaptive Controller

Gamers with disabilities have few options in terms of accessible games, which makes Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller a huge boon for those unable to play using traditional means. The oversized and adaptable gamepad, which works with Xbox One and Windows 10 devices, is equipped with a pair of gigantic buttons, 19 3.5mm ports for external inputs like joysticks, and mounting holes for attaching it to accessories like stands or wheelchairs. ($99, Microsoft) — Patrick Lucas Austin

2. Apple Watch Series 4

With its faster processor and slimmed-down design, Apple’s latest smartwatch is everything the Apple Watch should have been from jump. And its new ECG heart monitoring function can keep an eye on your most vital organ, making it more of a guardian for your health. ($399 and up, Apple) — Alex Fitzpatrick

3. Fuji X-T3

Fujifilm’s latest mirrorless camera is one of the best on the market today, with a 26.1-megapixel sensor, lightning-fast autofocus and great video quality. Specs aside, it’s simply a joy to use, with lots of manual dials that give this high-tech wonder a satisfyingly old-school feel. ($1,499, Amazon) — Alex Fitzpatrick

4. Dyson Airwrap

Vacuum maker Dyson followed up its wildly successful Supersonic hair dryer with the Airwrap, a hair curler and styling tool designed to use less heat than typical models. That, in turn, prevents hair from being damaged by too-hot curling irons. ($549, Dyson) — Alex Fitzpatrick

5. Google Home Hub

Google’s Home Hub is the perfect addition to a smart home, with a screen showing relevant information, your favorite photos, and content streamed from services like Netflix and YouTube. Control your abode using Google Assistant or the touch-friendly display that shows your smart home’s devices. ($129, Google) — Patrick Lucas Austin

6. Amazon Fire Stick TV 4K

Got a 4K TV? Got Amazon Prime? Check out Amazon’s latest media streaming stick, which packs a surprising amount of features in its relatively affordable package. The Fire TV Stick 4K not only handles 4K resolution content with ease, but also supports various HDR specifications for

improved image quality. It also packs an updated remote that can control your TV, sound bar and receiver. ($35, Amazon) — Patrick Lucas Austin

7. Sonos Beam

Your brand new high-def TV may look stunning, but the odds are decent that it doesn’t have the sound quality to match. The Sonos Beam soundbar fixes that in short order, bringing theater-quality sound to your living room. With its built-in Alexa voice control, it can even turn your TV on or off on command. ($399, Amazon) — Alex Fitzpatrick

8. DJI Mavic Zoom 2

Dronemaker DJI’s first model with a zoom camera, the Mavic 2 is a portable yet powerful tool for amateur aerial filmmakers and experts alike. And with a top speed of about 45 miles per hour and an estimated 31 minutes of flight time per battery, it’s crazy fun to fly to boot. ($1,135, Amazon) — Alex Fitzpatrick

9. Apple iPad Pro

Apple’s latest tablet for professionals takes big leaps forward in terms of form and function. The new iPad Pro ditches the fingerprint sensor in favor of the face-scanning camera from the iPhone XS, drops the Lightning port for the more universal USB-C port, and can wirelessly charge the newly redesigned Apple Pencil when magnetically attached to the iPad Pro. It’s also lighter, brighter, and sports a more angular design. ($799 and up, Apple) — Patrick Lucas Austin

10. Caavo Control Center

If you’ve got more gadgets to plug into your TV than available ports on the display, the Caavo Control Center can help manage your multiple media devices. It’s an HDMI hub and remote that navigates your connected devices for you, finding what you request on whatever service or device you use, and instantly switching inputs when someone picks up a game controller after you finish binge-watching a few shows. ($70, Amazon) — Patrick Lucas Austin

Write to Patrick Lucas Austin at patrick.austin@time.com and Alex Fitzpatrick at alex.fitzpatrick@time.com.