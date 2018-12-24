Here Are All the Stores Open and Closed on Christmas 2018

Wondering which stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? It’s not always so easy to find. In the United States, pretty much everything shuts down for the holiday, to focus on the festivities. But not everyone’s closing up shop this year.

First, on Dec. 24, there are many department stores and grocery stores open on Christmas Eve on Dec. 24 for last-minute shopping —including Macy’s, Walmart and Target. Even if you forgot to buy the ham, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are open on Christmas Eve And for those of you who need last-minute ingredients while cooking the Christmas meal on Dec. 25—or you just need an excuse to escape your family for a quick errand—fear not: there will still be some stores open on Christmas Day.

Here is a comprehensive list of stores open on Christmas in 2018.

Illuminated Christmas decorations are seen at the streets and malls in New York, on December 23, 2015. Anadolu Agency—Getty Images

What stores are open on Christmas Eve 2018?

Target Christmas Eve Hours: Target stores are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on location, on Christmas Eve. However, all Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart Christmas Eve Hours: Though the giant will be closed on Christmas Day, Walmart is open on Christmas Eve and will keep its doors open until 6 p.m.

JCPenney Christmas Eve Hours: The department store will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Macy’s Christmas Eve Hours: Macy’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

View of the holiday shopping windows at a Macy's department store on in New York City. Noam Galai—WireImage

Kohl’s Christmas Eve Hours: Kohl’s stores will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Dec. 21 until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though these hours may vary by location.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Christmas Eve Hours: The sports store will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m on Christmas Eve.

Best Buy Christmas Eve Hours: Best Buy will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cumberland Farms Christmas Eve Hours: Cumberland Farms will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours will vary by location.

Rite-Aid Christmas Eve Hours: Rite-Aid stores will open at normal hours and close at 7 p.m.

Walgreens Christmas Eve Hours: All non-24-hour drugstores will remain open until midnight, and all 24-hour stores will remain open with usual hours.

CVS Christmas Eve Hours: CVS stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours will vary by location.

AMC Theaters Christmas Eve Hours: Want to see a flick at one of the movie chains open on Christmas? All AMC theaters are open during normal hours on Christmas Eve.

What grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve 2018?

Whole Foods Market in Union Square in New York City. SOPA Images—LightRocket/Getty Images

Whole Foods Market Christmas Eve Hours: Whole Foods stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s Christmas Eve Hours: Each location of the grocery store will open at its normal time and close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Albertsons Christmas Eve Hours: Most Albertsons locations will be open on Christmas Eve but will be closing one to two hours early, so make sure to check your local store hours.

Safeway Christmas Eve Hours: Safeway hours will be dependent on location and region on Christmas Eve, as some will be closing early.

Publix Christmas Eve Hours: Publix grocery stores will close early at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

What stores are open on Christmas Day 2018?

Christmas greeting cards for sale in Walgreens. Jeff Greenberg—UIG/Getty Images

Walgreens Christmas Day Hours: All Walgreens drugstores will be open on Christmas Day, though hours vary by location. However, all 24-hour stores will remain open for their usual hours.

CVS: Many CVS locations will be open on Christmas, but check your local store for detailed hours.

Wawa Christmas Day Hours: Most locations will have normal hours on Christmas Day.

7-Eleven Christmas Day Hours: Most locations will be open with normal hours on Christmas Day.

Rite-Aid Christmas Day Hours: Most Rite-Aid stores will stay open for Christmas.

Cumberland Farms Christmas Day Hours: Cumberland Farms will be open on Christmas Day (hours may vary by location). However, there’s another they’re offering: the gas station is giving away a free hot or iced coffee—in any size—at 600 stores in the Northeast and Florida on Dec. 25.

Albertsons Christmas Day Hours: Albertsons hours vary by location, but you’ll find many of them open (depending on your region). Check your local store’s Christmas Day hours on their website.

Safeway Christmas Day Hours: Safeway hours vary by location, and some stores will be closed regionally. Find out if your location is open on Christmas Day on their website.

AMC Theaters Christmas Day Hours: All AMC movie theaters are open on Christmas, though hours may vary by location.

What stores are closed on Christmas 2018?

Christmas items for sale at a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson—Getty Images

Kohl’s

Target

Walmart

Macy’s

JCPenney

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whole Foods Market

Trader Joe’s

Publix

Best Buy

