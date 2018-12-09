Ralph Breaks the Internet Wins the Weekend Box Office for Third Straight Week

(NEW YORK) — On a quiet weekend at the box office, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” was No. 1 for the third straight week, while the upcoming DC Comics superhero film “Aquaman” made a huge splash in Chinese theaters.

With no new wide releases, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” again led in domestic ticket sales with an estimated $16.1 million. The animated sequel has grossed more than $140 million in three weeks.

Another holdover, “The Grinch,” trailed in second with $15.2 million in its fifth weekend.

But the weekend’s biggest new arrival was in China, where Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” debuted with $93.6 million in ticket sales.

That marked a new record for a DC title in China and ranks fourth all-time for superhero films.

