Sandy Hook Parents Organization to Release PSA About Potential Shooter Warning Signs
Gayle King speaks at the Sandy Hook Promise 5-Year Remembrance Benefit in New York City, Ny. on Dec. 12, 2017. Sandy Hook Promise sent out a PSA on Dec. 8, 2018 designed to help people identify those that are planning mass shootings.
Neil Rasmus—BFA/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
12:19 PM EST

(NEWTOWN, Conn.) — An organization formed by the parents of children killed in the massacre at 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School is coming out with a public service announcement designed to help identify individuals planning mass shootings.

Officials with Sandy Hook Promise say many such shootings followed warning signs that were either ignored or misunderstood.

The PSA was shot by some big-name Hollywood filmmakers, including director Rupert Sanders and Academy Award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lupbezki.

The group says the short piece will “bring to life the mind of a school shooter as he plans an attack.”

Its release is scheduled to coincide with the sixth anniversary of the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

