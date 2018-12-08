Cory Booker Heads to New Hampshire in Potential Preview for 2020
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker visits Masterpiece Barber College on October 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is visiting New Hampshire on Dec. 8, 2018 as he still decides if he will run in the 2020 Presidential elections.
Ethan Miller—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:42 AM EST

(MANCHESTER, N.H.) — Cory Booker is returning to the first-in-the-nation primary state for a trip that could turn out to be a tuneup for the New Jersey senator’s potential Democratic presidential campaign.

Booker’s been invited by the New Hampshire Democratic Party to headline their post-midterm election “Victory Celebration” Saturday in Manchester. He’ll also be the main attraction at house parties in Concord, Nashua, and Keene.

Booker’s said repeatedly in recent weeks that he’ll take the holiday season to assess whether he launches a White House campaign.

The visit is Booker’s second to New Hampshire in two months. He campaigned with now-Congressman-elect Chris Pappas and gubernatorial nominee Molly Kelly at a rally at the University of New Hampshire, and with Congresswoman Annie Kuster at Dartmouth College in late October, shortly before the midterm elections.

