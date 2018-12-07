Paul Manafort Lied About Contacts With Trump Administration, Mueller Says

(WASHINGTON) — Prosecutors say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about his contacts with a Russian associate and Trump administration officials.

The disclosures were made in a court filing Friday evening.

Prosecutors say Manafort violated his plea deal by telling “multiple discernible lies.”

They say Manafort told investigators that he spoke with officials before and after they left the Trump administration. But they say a review of his electronic documents shows he had “additional contacts” with the officials.

