Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Deserves 'Substantial' Prison Time Despite Cooperation, Prosecutors Say
Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building on New York's Park Avenue on Dec. 7, 2018. In the latest filings Friday, prosecutors will weigh in on whether Cohen deserves prison time and, if so, how much with some saying he should serve substantial time.
By Associated Press
Updated: December 7, 2018 5:02 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, deserves substantial prison time despite his cooperation, prosecutors said Friday.

The recommendation was in a filing ahead of Cohen’s sentencing in New York next week.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges and cooperated in multiple state and federal probes over several months, including having seven meetings with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Prosecutors said the court’s Probation Department estimated that federal sentencing guidelines call for Cohen to serve at least four years in prison. Prosecutors said the range “reflects Cohen’s extensive, deliberate and serious criminal conduct.”

Prosecutors said Cohen should not receive the credit a traditional cooperating witness would receive “given, among other reasons, Cohen’s affirmative decision not to become one.”

