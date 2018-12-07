If you’ve been following Jennifer Garner‘s social media at all, you’ll know that the Camping star loves cooking and baking so much that she’s even created her own “Pretend Cooking Show” for her Instagram followers.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Garner’s struck a chummy friendship with the doyenne of all domestic goddesses and someone she’s long professed admiration for, the inimitable Ina Garten, which resulted in the two sharing dinner at In-N-Out Burger after the last stop on Garten’s book tour on Thursday night for her latest cook book, Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks.

In an Instagram post, Garten sweetly shared that it was “only the best for my friend @jennifergarner.” For fans, however, that might be more interested in the food than the company, Garten obligingly confirmed that the burgers they ate that night were In-N-Out’s famous “animal style.”

Dinner with Ina Garten and Jennifer Garner over burgers and fries? Sounds like the friend date of our dreams.

See Garner and Garten’s night out below.

