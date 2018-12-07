George H.W. Bush Is Laid to Rest in Private Graveside Service Following Public Farewell

By Associated Press
7:00 PM EST

Texas A&M says the private, graveside service for George H.W. Bush’s family members has ended and the former president has been buried.

Thursday evening’s ceremony concludes days of funeral activities honoring the 41st president.

After lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and a funeral at Washington’s National Cathedral, Bush had a funeral at the Houston church where his family worshipped.

His remains then rode on a special funeral train to College Station, where he was buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University. Prior to the closed service, about 2,100 cadets in dress uniforms lined the road to the graveside and saluted as the motorcade passed.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says President George W. Bush has left the library and other relatives have, too.

