Next summer, commuters in the tiny European country of Luxembourg may be able to use buses, trams and trains for free.

The newly re-elected coalition government led by Xavier Bettel plans to waive fares and make the country the first in the world to offer free public transport, the Guardian reports. The move is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and furthering Bettel’s campaign vow of being environment-friendly.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Sandwiched between France, Belgium and Germany, from which almost 200,000 people enter it daily to work, the Guardian reports. That’s a lot of people, many with their own cars, in a very small space. For perspective, the country can be driven across in a little over an hour. Luxembourg city has some of the world’s worst traffic congestion, according to the Guardian.

The move is in keeping with Luxembourg’s new transport initiatives. Earlier this year, a new initiative allowed people under 20 years to travel for free and commuters to only pay €2 (about $2) for up to two hours of travel, which covers most of the tiny country.

There are a few issues to be sorted out before fares are abolished, such as what to do about first- and second-class train compartments.

Write to Kamakshi Ayyar at kamakshi.ayyar@timeinc.com.