Honduran Woman in Migrant Caravan Gives Birth Shortly After Entering U.S. Illegally

By Associated Press
11:12 PM EST

(SAN DIEGO) — A Honduran woman affiliated with a caravan of Central American migrants has given birth on U.S. soil shortly after entering the country illegally.

Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that agents arrested the woman Nov. 26 after she entered the country illegally near Imperial Beach, California, across the border from Tijuana, Mexico.

The woman was eight months pregnant and was taken to a hospital after complaining of abdominal pain. She and her family were released from custody on Sunday, pending the outcomes of their immigration cases.

Univision reports that the 19-year-old woman and her family are seeking asylum and hoped to join family in Columbus, Ohio.

Maryury Serrano Hernandez tells the network giving birth in the U.S. was a “big reward” for the grueling journey.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

