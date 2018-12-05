See the Former Presidents and World Leaders Who Gathered for George H.W. Bush's Funeral

Former U.S. presidents and leaders from around the world gathered to pay their final respects to former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.
Bush, died at age 94 on Nov. 30 in his Houston home.
Every living former president and first lady attended the service – Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Bush’s son George W. Bush and wife Laura and Barack and Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania also attended, sitting next to the Obamas.
Numerous current and former world leaders also gathered to pay their respects, including Prince Charles, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Bahraini Prince Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa and King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.
After the funeral service, Bush’s remains will be flown back to Houston and then transported via funerary train to the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University. Bush will be laid to rest beside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died earlier this year, and their daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia at the age of 3.
Here are some of the photos of leaders at the service.