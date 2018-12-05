See the Former Presidents and World Leaders Who Gathered for George H.W. Bush's Funeral

Former U.S. presidents and leaders from around the world gathered to pay their final respects to former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.

Bush, died at age 94 on Nov. 30 in his Houston home.

Every living former president and first lady attended the service – Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Bush’s son George W. Bush and wife Laura and Barack and Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania also attended, sitting next to the Obamas.

Numerous current and former world leaders also gathered to pay their respects, including Prince Charles, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Bahraini Prince Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa and King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.

After the funeral service, Bush’s remains will be flown back to Houston and then transported via funerary train to the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University. Bush will be laid to rest beside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died earlier this year, and their daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia at the age of 3.

Here are some of the photos of leaders at the service.

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush put their hands over their hearts as a joint services military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush from the U.S. Capitol to transport it to Washington National Cathedral Dec. 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pool-Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as they join other former presidents and vice presidents and their spouses for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral on Dec. 5, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the State Funeral former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, in Washington on Dec. 5, 2018. Evan Vucci—AP/REX/Shutterstock

Britain's Prince Charles is greeted by Karen Pence and her husband, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, as they arrive for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Brendan Smialowski — AFP/Getty Images

Former United States President Jimmy Carter talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they arrive for the funeral services for former United States President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC on Dec. 5, 2018. Erik S. Lesser—EPA/EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania arrive before the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Brendan SmialowskiI—AFP/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, greet former President Bill Clinton, as his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, greets a guest before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC on Dec. 5, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool/EPA—EFE/REX/Shutterstock

United States Vice President Mike Pence greets Former United States Vice President Joe Biden as they arrive for the funeral services for former United States President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC on Dec. 5, 2018. Erik S. Lesser/EPA—EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, speak with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, as former Vice President Al Gore, speak to former President Jimmy Carter, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC on Dec. 5, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool/EPA —FE/REX/Shutterstock

Former United States Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the funeral services for former United States President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC on Dec. 5, 2018. Erik S. Lesser/EPA—EFE/REX/Shutterstock

