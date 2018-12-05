George W. Bush Shared Another Sweet Moment With Michelle Obama at His Father's Funeral

With leaders from around the world gathered in Washington on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush was spotted once again slipping what appeared to be a mint to Michelle Obama as he walked down the aisle of the National Cathedral to pay his respects to his father.

While greeting the current and former first ladies in attendance at his father’s state funeral — including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter — George W. pulled the mint out of his pocket to hand to Michelle, who smiled at the gesture.

The pair shared a similar moment that went viral at the September funeral of John McCain. “I didn’t realize at the time that anybody noticed what we were doing. President Bush and I… we are forever seat mates because of protocol, that’s how we sit at all the official functions so he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather,” Michelle explained during an October appearance on the Today show. “So we’re together all the time, and I love him to death. He’s a wonderful man. He’s a funny man.”

See Wednesday’s moment and some reactions to it below.

