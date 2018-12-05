We Are Gathered Here Today Because Priyanka Chopra's Endlessly Long Veil Got the Meme Treatment

By Melissa Locker
12:08 PM EST

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding had many significant touches, including a veil that has captivated the internet.

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” actress Priyanka Chopra told People and Chopra went all in on her dream when she married Nick Jonas in a weekend-long ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

While she wore a stunning red lehenga for her Hindi wedding, for the Christian ceremony, Chopra wore a drop-dead gorgeous hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown. It was a beautiful gown that was a little overshadowed for onlookers by the stunning long tulle veil that descended from Chopra’s head and trailed after her for a whopping 75 feet, requiring six assistants to tote behind her.

It was stunning and a powerful image, but also so over-the-top and totally extra that Twitter couldn’t help but turn the veil into a long-running punchline and instant meme. Here are some of the best takes on the veil that never ends:

